D.K. Metcalf has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals have conceded 214 passing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

Metcalf's 65 receptions are good enough for a team-high 1,104 yards (73.6 per game) and eight TDs this year. He has been targeted on 113 occasions.

Metcalf vs. the Cardinals

Metcalf vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 23 opposing players this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD receptions to six opposing players on the season.

Metcalf will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals give up 214 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Cardinals have scored 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In 10 of 15 games this season, Metcalf has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Metcalf has received 20.7% of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (113 targets).

He has 1,104 receiving yards on 113 targets to rank 15th in NFL play with 9.8 yards per target.

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

With 22 red zone targets, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 32.4% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/31/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 134 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

