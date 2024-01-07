Will Cooper Kupp Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cooper Kupp was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Kupp's stats on this page.
In the passing game, Kupp has been targeted 95 times, with season stats of 737 yards on 59 receptions (12.5 per catch) and five TDs. He also has one carry for -3 yards.
Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Higbee (DNP/shoulder): 47 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Rams vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kupp 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|59
|737
|332
|5
|12.5
Kupp Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Eagles
|12
|8
|118
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|9
|7
|148
|1
|Week 7
|Steelers
|7
|2
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|10
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|2
|48
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|8
|6
|39
|1
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|10
|8
|115
|1
|Week 15
|Commanders
|8
|8
|111
|1
|Week 16
|Saints
|12
|6
|52
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|6
|4
|27
|1
