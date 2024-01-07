Cooper Kupp was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Kupp's stats on this page.

Rep Cooper Kupp and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Kupp has been targeted 95 times, with season stats of 737 yards on 59 receptions (12.5 per catch) and five TDs. He also has one carry for -3 yards.

Keep an eye on Kupp's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Tyler Higbee (DNP/shoulder): 47 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kupp 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 59 737 332 5 12.5

Kupp Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0 Week 13 Browns 8 6 39 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 8 115 1 Week 15 Commanders 8 8 111 1 Week 16 Saints 12 6 52 0 Week 17 @Giants 6 4 27 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.