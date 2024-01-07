Will Colby Parkinson pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has put together a 239-yard year thus far (17.1 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 22 balls on 30 targets.

In two of 13 games this season, Parkinson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Titans 4 3 17 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 2 38 0

