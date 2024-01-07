The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on SportsNet LA and BSSC.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Lakers 113

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 3.5)

Lakers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-3.2)

Clippers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Clippers (18-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 11.2% more often than the Lakers (15-21-0) this year.

The Clippers (11-10) cover a higher percentage of games when they're favored by 3.5 points or more this season (52.4%) than the Lakers (4-5) do as a 3.5+-point underdog (44.4%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, the Lakers and their opponents are more successful (52.8% of the time) than the Clippers and their opponents (41.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 22-5, while the Lakers are 3-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

At 113.7 points scored per game and 114.9 points conceded, the Lakers are 20th in the league offensively and 16th on defense.

The Lakers are 17th in the league in rebounds per game (43.5) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.5).

With 27.4 assists per game, the Lakers are eighth in the league.

The Lakers are 21st in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.6) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.1).

In 2023-24 the Lakers are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 24th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

