The Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) visit a struggling Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have lost four straight games.

As the Chargers ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3.5 35 -190 +155

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 45.5, 10.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-10-0).

The Chargers have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-4).

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have played 12 games this season that have gone over 35 combined points scored.

The average total for Kansas City games this season has been 46.5, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have registered a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chiefs have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Kansas City has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 20.9 21 24.1 25 45.5 11 16 Chiefs 22.4 12 17.6 3 46.5 12 16

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Over its last three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In Los Angeles' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

In contests versus teams in the same division, the Chargers are scoring 15.6 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 20.9 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 30.2 points per game in divisional contests compared to 24.1 points per game in all games.

The Chargers have been outscored by 51 points this season (3.2 per game), while the Chiefs have put up 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice and is 0-3 overall in its last three games.

In the Chiefs' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

In AFC West games, the Chiefs are scoring fewer points (20.8) than their overall average (22.4) but also conceding fewer points (17.2) than overall (17.6).

The Chargers have a -51-point negative scoring differential on the season (-3.2 per game). The Chiefs have outscored opponents by 76 points on the season (4.8 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 47.8 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.8 23.4 ATS Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-4 0-3

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 47.6 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 26.8 26 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-8-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-6 5-4 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

