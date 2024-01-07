The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) are favored by 3.5 points as they aim to halt a four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 35 points for the outing.

The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under



Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Kansas City Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 35 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 35 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 6-10-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have covered every time (3-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Los Angeles' 16 games with a set total.

Kansas City has nine wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

Of 16 Kansas City games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

