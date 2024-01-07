How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chargers Insights
- The Chargers score 20.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the Chiefs surrender per outing (17.6).
- The Chargers average 42.1 more yards per game (327.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (285.8).
- This season, Los Angeles piles up 95.3 yards per game on the ground, 17.6 fewer than Kansas City allows per outing (112.9).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Chargers Home Performance
- At home, the Chargers score 22.8 points per game and concede 24.4. That's more than they score (20.9) and allow (24.1) overall.
- At home, the Chargers rack up 327.3 yards per game and concede 373.5. That's less than they gain overall (327.9), but more than they allow (368.9).
- In home games, Los Angeles racks up 220.6 passing yards per game and gives up 258.1. That's less than it gains overall (232.6), and more than it allows (256.3).
- The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (106.6) and conceded (115.4) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 95.3 and 112.6, respectively.
- The Chargers convert 39.6% of third downs at home (1.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (1.4% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/14/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 63-21
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/23/2023
|Buffalo
|L 24-22
|Peacock
|12/31/2023
|at Denver
|L 16-9
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.