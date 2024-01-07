The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

The Chargers score 20.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the Chiefs surrender per outing (17.6).

The Chargers average 42.1 more yards per game (327.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (285.8).

This season, Los Angeles piles up 95.3 yards per game on the ground, 17.6 fewer than Kansas City allows per outing (112.9).

The Chargers have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers score 22.8 points per game and concede 24.4. That's more than they score (20.9) and allow (24.1) overall.

At home, the Chargers rack up 327.3 yards per game and concede 373.5. That's less than they gain overall (327.9), but more than they allow (368.9).

In home games, Los Angeles racks up 220.6 passing yards per game and gives up 258.1. That's less than it gains overall (232.6), and more than it allows (256.3).

The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (106.6) and conceded (115.4) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 95.3 and 112.6, respectively.

The Chargers convert 39.6% of third downs at home (1.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (1.4% lower than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas L 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo L 24-22 Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver L 16-9 CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - CBS

