Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers' (5-11) injury report has 13 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6). The matchup begins at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Chargers squared off against the Denver Broncos in their last game, falling 16-9.
The Chiefs are coming off of a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 25-17.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot
|Out
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Out
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Out
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Smith
|OG
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|Out
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Michael Danna
|DE
|NIR
|Questionable
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|NIR
|Questionable
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Blake Bell
|TE
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
Rep the Chargers or the Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers own the 19th-ranked offense this year (327.9 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 368.9 yards allowed per game.
- The Chargers are averaging 20.9 points per game offensively this year (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 24.1 points per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.
- With 256.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their 13th-ranked passing offense (232.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Los Angeles is averaging 95.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 16th, giving up 112.6 rushing yards per game.
- The Chargers have the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the league at even, forcing 20 turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (16th in NFL).
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155)
- Total: 35 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.