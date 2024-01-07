The Los Angeles Chargers' (5-11) injury report has 13 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6). The matchup begins at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Info: CBS

The Chargers squared off against the Denver Broncos in their last game, falling 16-9.

The Chiefs are coming off of a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 25-17.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Justin Hollins OLB Shoulder Out Zion Johnson OG Neck Doubtful Rashawn Slater OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Heel Questionable Nick Williams DL Shoulder Out Tanner Muse LB Knee Questionable Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Doubtful Stone Smartt TE Shoulder Questionable Tuli Tuipulotu OLB Ankle Questionable Daiyan Henley LB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Quad Questionable Patrick Mahomes II QB Ankle Doubtful Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Travis Kelce TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Noah Gray TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OG Illness Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Out Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Michael Danna DE NIR Questionable George Karlaftis DE NIR Questionable Chris Jones DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Trent McDuffie CB Shoulder Questionable Blake Bell TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Questionable Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Out

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers own the 19th-ranked offense this year (327.9 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 368.9 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers are averaging 20.9 points per game offensively this year (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 24.1 points per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

With 256.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their 13th-ranked passing offense (232.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Los Angeles is averaging 95.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 16th, giving up 112.6 rushing yards per game.

The Chargers have the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the league at even, forcing 20 turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (16th in NFL).

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155)

Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155) Total: 35 points

