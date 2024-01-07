One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Looking to place a bet on one of the best performers in this outing between the Chargers and the Chiefs? Keep reading for key facts and figures.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +500

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +900

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.