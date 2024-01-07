Chargers vs. Chiefs Player Props & Odds – Week 18
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Looking to place a bet on one of the best performers in this outing between the Chargers and the Chiefs? Keep reading for key facts and figures.
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +900
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
