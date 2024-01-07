Our computer model predicts a win for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

From an offensive standpoint, the Chargers rank 20th in the NFL with 20.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (368.9 points allowed per contest). The Chiefs' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 17.6 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, they are posting 22.4 points per game, which ranks 12th.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (+3.5) Over (35) Chiefs 24, Chargers 19

Place your bets on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Los Angeles has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Chargers are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

A total of five out of 16 Los Angeles games this season have hit the over.

Chargers games average 45.5 total points per game this season, 10.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chiefs based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Kansas City has covered nine times in 16 games with a spread this year.

In 2023, five Kansas City games have hit the over.

The average total for Chiefs games is 46.5 points, 11.5 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 20.9 24.1 22.8 24.4 19.0 23.8 Kansas City 22.4 17.6 22.8 16.4 21.9 19.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.