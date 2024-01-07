Los Angeles (5-11) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Kansas City (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 35 points has been set for the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chargers' upcoming game against Chiefs, review the page below, where we offer numbers to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chargers have had the lead six times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in 10 games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chiefs have won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times in 16 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Chiefs have won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chargers have been leading after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

In 2023, the Chiefs have been leading after the first half in 10 games, have trailed after the first half in four games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Chargers have won the second half in six games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Chiefs have won the second half in nine games, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

