We have best bets recommendations as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) enter a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

When is Chargers vs. Chiefs?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Chargers winning by 3.5, the model has the Chiefs taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (8.1 points). Take the Chiefs.
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 64.9% chance to win.
  • The Chargers have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
  • Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
  • The Chiefs will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • Kansas City has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +154 moneyline set for this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Kansas City (+3.5)
    • The Chargers have put together a record of 5-10-1 against the spread this season.
    • Los Angeles has an ATS record of 2-0-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
    • The Chiefs have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (35)
    • Los Angeles and Kansas City combine to average 8.3 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.
    • The Chargers and the Chiefs have seen their opponents average a combined 6.7 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set in this game.
    • Chargers games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).
    • Out of the Chiefs' 16 games with a set total, five have hit the over (31.2%).

