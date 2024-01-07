Will Carson Wentz Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 18?
In the Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Carson Wentz find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Rams vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets
Will Carson Wentz score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wentz ran for 86 yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game, with one TD last year.
- He rushed for a touchdown once last year in eight games.
Carson Wentz Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|27
|41
|313
|4
|2
|6
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|30
|46
|337
|3
|1
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|25
|43
|211
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|25
|42
|170
|1
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|25
|38
|359
|2
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|12
|22
|99
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|12
|16
|123
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|16
|28
|143
|0
|3
|3
|7
|1
