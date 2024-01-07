In the Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Carson Wentz find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wentz will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Carson Wentz score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Wentz ran for 86 yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game, with one TD last year.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in eight games.

Carson Wentz Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 27 41 313 4 2 6 12 0 Week 2 @Lions 30 46 337 3 1 2 23 0 Week 3 Eagles 25 43 211 0 0 3 22 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 25 42 170 1 2 1 5 0 Week 5 Titans 25 38 359 2 1 5 15 0 Week 6 @Bears 12 22 99 0 0 2 2 0 Week 16 @49ers 12 16 123 1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Browns 16 28 143 0 3 3 7 1

Rep Carson Wentz with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.