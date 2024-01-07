Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Fancy a bet on Fowler? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Fowler vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus of -19, while averaging 25:11 on the ice per game.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 38 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fowler has a point in 13 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points four times.

Fowler has an assist in 12 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Fowler goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fowler Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 134 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 38 Games 3 17 Points 3 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.