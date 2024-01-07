Will Cam Fowler score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In two of 38 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Fowler's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 25:43 Home L 3-1 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:40 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 27:36 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:30 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 31:22 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

