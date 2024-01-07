Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 7?
Will Brock McGinn score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- McGinn has zero points on the power play.
- McGinn's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
McGinn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 1-0
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
