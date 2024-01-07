Will Brock McGinn score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • McGinn has zero points on the power play.
  • McGinn's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 7-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:02 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

