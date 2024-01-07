Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Women's Big West Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Big West? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Power Rankings
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: L 60-57 vs UC Davis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Hawaii
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: L 65-64 vs UCSB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Riverside
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. Hawaii
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: W 67-38 vs CSU Northridge
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Irvine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 49-43 vs UC Riverside
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSD
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. UC Davis
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: W 60-57 vs UC Irvine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. UCSB
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 65-64 vs Cal Poly
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. UCSD
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: W 71-58 vs CSU Fullerton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: W 49-43 vs Long Beach State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 71-58 vs UCSD
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: L 67-43 vs Hawaii
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 67-38 vs Hawaii
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.