Which basketball team sits on top of the Big West? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-7

9-5 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: L 60-57 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cal Poly

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-7 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 65-64 vs UCSB

Next Game

Opponent: UC Riverside

UC Riverside Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Hawaii

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-8

6-6 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: W 67-38 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Irvine

@ UC Irvine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Long Beach State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 14-15

6-8 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 49-43 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: UCSD

UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. UC Davis

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-8 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 60-57 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. UCSB

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

9-5 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 65-64 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield

@ CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. UCSD

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: W 71-58 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. UC Riverside

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 49-43 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 11-19

5-9 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 71-58 vs UCSD

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-23

4-8 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: L 67-43 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: UCSB

UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-27

2-11 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 67-38 vs Hawaii

Next Game