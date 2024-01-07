Find out how each Big West team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-5 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: W 74-71 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12

12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

2. UCSD

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-11

9-6 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 76-58 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: Long Beach State

Long Beach State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Hawaii

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-6 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: L 76-66 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: UC Irvine

UC Irvine Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12

12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-7 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: L 74-71 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

12-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 76-66 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Long Beach State

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 15-15

11-5 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 83-75 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSD

@ UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UCSB

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 61-52 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

8-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: L 76-58 vs UCSD

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

9. UC Riverside

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-10 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 83-75 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 78-67 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSB

@ UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-27

4-12 | 4-27 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 61-52 vs UCSB

Next Game