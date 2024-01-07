Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Big West Power Rankings
Find out how each Big West team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big West Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: W 74-71 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
2. UCSD
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 76-58 vs CSU Fullerton
Next Game
- Opponent: Long Beach State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Hawaii
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: L 76-66 vs CSU Northridge
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Irvine
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
4. UC Davis
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: L 74-71 vs UC Irvine
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 76-66 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: W 83-75 vs UC Riverside
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSD
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. UCSB
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: W 61-52 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: L 76-58 vs UCSD
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
9. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 83-75 vs Long Beach State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: L 78-67 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 61-52 vs UCSB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
