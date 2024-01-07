The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Groulx stats and insights

  • Groulx is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Groulx has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:12 Home L 2-1 OT
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 5-1
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.