The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Groulx has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:12 Home L 2-1 OT 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 5-1 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

