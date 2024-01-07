Should you wager on Ben Skowronek getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek has posted six catches for 44 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 3.7 yards receiving.

Skowronek has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

