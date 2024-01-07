Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies, Reaves had 19 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reaves' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.4 17.1 Rebounds -- 4.5 3.8 Assists -- 5.2 6.0 PRA -- 25.1 26.9 PR -- 19.9 20.9



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

Reaves' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are ninth in the league, allowing 111.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers are fifth in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per contest.

Austin Reaves vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 38 15 7 7 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.