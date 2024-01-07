In the Week 18 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has collected 195 yards receiving (13 per game), hauling in 21 balls out of 26 targets this year.

Hooper does not have a TD reception this season in 15 games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 1 5 0 Week 15 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 13 0 Week 17 @Colts 3 3 28 0

Rep Austin Hooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.