Will Austin Ekeler hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET?

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler has churned out a team-high 617 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Ekeler also has 44 catches for 398 receiving yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in four games.

He, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 18 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 10 51 1 5 49 0 Week 15 @Raiders 5 9 0 4 29 0 Week 16 Bills 15 65 0 3 21 0 Week 17 @Broncos 13 46 0 1 4 0

