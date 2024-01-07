Will Arthur Kaliyev Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 7?
Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaliyev stats and insights
- In six of 31 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Kaliyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kings vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
