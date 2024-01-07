Anze Kopitar will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals play on Sunday at Capital One Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kopitar are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 19:26 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 35 games this season, Kopitar has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has an assist in 18 of 35 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kopitar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Kopitar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 35 Points 0 14 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.