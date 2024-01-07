On Sunday, the NBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) visiting Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup tipping at 9:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Crypto.com Arena

Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1674.6 1202.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 50.7 40.1 Fantasy Rank 25 6

Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis gives the Lakers 25.6 points, 12.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).

The Lakers put up 113.7 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 114.9 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -45 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Lakers record 43.5 rebounds per game (17th in league), compared to the 44.5 of their opponents.

The Lakers connect on 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.7 fewer than their opponents.

The Lakers have committed 13.6 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (16th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard puts up 24.4 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game, making 52.1% of shots from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Clippers average 117 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 111.7 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +179 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 15th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42 their opponents average.

The Clippers knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 38.6% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 their opponents make while shooting 35.4% from deep.

The Clippers force 12.9 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 12.6 (10th in NBA action).

Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 8.2 Usage Percentage 27.3% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 61.9% 63.2% Total Rebound Pct 18.7% 9.9% Assist Pct 15.3% 16.2%

