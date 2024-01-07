Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, the NBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) visiting Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup tipping at 9:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Kawhi Leonard
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1674.6
|1202.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|50.7
|40.1
|Fantasy Rank
|25
|6
Buy Leonard and Davis gear on Fanatics!
Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Davis gives the Lakers 25.6 points, 12.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).
- The Lakers put up 113.7 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 114.9 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -45 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
- The Lakers record 43.5 rebounds per game (17th in league), compared to the 44.5 of their opponents.
- The Lakers connect on 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.7 fewer than their opponents.
- The Lakers have committed 13.6 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (16th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard puts up 24.4 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game, making 52.1% of shots from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Clippers average 117 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 111.7 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +179 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- The Clippers are 15th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42 their opponents average.
- The Clippers knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 38.6% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 their opponents make while shooting 35.4% from deep.
- The Clippers force 12.9 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 12.6 (10th in NBA action).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Kawhi Leonard
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.7
|8.2
|Usage Percentage
|27.3%
|26.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.9%
|63.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|18.7%
|9.9%
|Assist Pct
|15.3%
|16.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.