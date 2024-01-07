The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Davis posted 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 127-113 loss against the Grizzlies.

We're going to examine Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.6 28.7 Rebounds 12.5 12.2 11.8 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.3 PRA -- 41.1 44.8 PR -- 37.8 40.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 111.7 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Clippers allow 42 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have conceded 25.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 48 27 10 3 0 4 1

