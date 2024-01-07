In the Week 18 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Ameer Abdullah get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Ameer Abdullah score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Abdullah has rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries (5.9 ypg).

Abdullah has also caught 18 passes for 124 yards (8.3 per game) this season.

In 15 games, Abdullah has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 4 @Chargers 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Packers 1 4 0 1 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 7 0 1 12 0 Week 9 Giants 2 8 0 2 17 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 11 0 1 2 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 12 0 2 7 0 Week 15 Chargers 6 32 0 2 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 11 0 1 1 0 Week 17 @Colts 1 4 0 1 18 0

