Should you wager on Alex Laferriere to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

In five of 34 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Laferriere has zero points on the power play.

Laferriere's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 2 0 2 15:20 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:34 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:28 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:26 Home L 5-2

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

