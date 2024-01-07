The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you're considering a wager on Killorn against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Killorn vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Killorn has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:13 on the ice per game.

Killorn has a goal in four of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Killorn has a point in 11 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Killorn has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Killorn has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 5 15 Points 7 4 Goals 3 11 Assists 4

