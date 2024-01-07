When Alex Erickson hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Alex Erickson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Erickson has racked up 203 yards receiving (29 per game) and one TD, hauling in 14 balls out of 24 targets this season.

Erickson, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Alex Erickson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 @Packers 1 1 12 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 23 0 Week 14 Broncos 7 1 9 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 13 1 Week 16 Bills 2 2 31 0 Week 17 @Broncos 8 7 98 0

