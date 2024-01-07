Will Aidan O'Connell find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

O'Connell has totaled 10 rushing yards on 13 carries (1 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Aidan O'Connell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1 Week 7 @Bears 10 13 75 1 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Giants 16 25 209 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 16 27 153 1 1 2 3 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 24 41 271 1 3 1 3 0 Week 12 Chiefs 23 33 248 1 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 21 32 171 0 1 1 2 0 Week 15 Chargers 20 34 248 4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 9 21 62 0 0 4 -4 0 Week 17 @Colts 30 47 299 2 0 2 3 0

