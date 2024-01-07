Adrian Kempe will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a bet on Kempe against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is +18.

Kempe has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 24 of 35 games this season, Kempe has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Kempe has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Kempe has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kempe has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 35 Points 2 14 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.