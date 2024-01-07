The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 2 2 0 21:35 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 19:06 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:09 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 16:04 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.