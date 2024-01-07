The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

  • Kempe has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Red Wings 2 2 0 21:35 Home L 4-3 SO
1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 3-0
12/30/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 19:06 Home L 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:09 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 16:04 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

