Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Henrique in the Ducks-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Henrique vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:23 per game on the ice, is -4.

In eight of 37 games this year, Henrique has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Henrique has a point in 15 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 37 games this season, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Henrique's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Henrique has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Henrique Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 37 Games 3 19 Points 4 10 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

