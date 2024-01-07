Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Rams Game – Week 18
The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host a streaking Los Angeles Rams (9-7) squad on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium (and best bets are available). The Rams have won three games in a row.
When is 49ers vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The 49ers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 7.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.8 to 4).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 65.8% chance to win.
- The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 12-4 in those games.
- San Francisco has gone 8-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (66.7%).
- The Rams have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won once.
- This season, Los Angeles has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-4)
- The 49ers have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-7-0).
- San Francisco has an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- The Rams have gone 9-6-1 against the spread this year.
- In games this year when an underdog by 4 points or more, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- The two teams average a combined 12.3 more points per game (53.3) than this matchup's total of 41 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 fewer points per game (39.6) than this game's total of 41 points.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of the 49ers' 16 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of the Rams' 16 games with a set total.
