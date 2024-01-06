How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
- In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 161st.
- The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
- Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- South Carolina is 11-1 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.
- At home, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
- At home, South Carolina made 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.