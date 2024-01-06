Two hot squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 161st.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina is 11-1 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.

At home, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

At home, South Carolina made 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) too.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena 12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center 12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum 1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena 1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule