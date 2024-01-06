Two hot squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
  • In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 161st.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
  • Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • South Carolina is 11-1 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.
  • At home, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
  • At home, South Carolina made 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) too.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

