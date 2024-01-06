Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Maui County, Hawaii today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baldwin High School at Lahainaluna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 5

7:00 PM HT on January 5 Location: Lahaina, HI

Lahaina, HI Conference: Maui Interscholastic League

Maui Interscholastic League How to Stream: Watch Here

King Kekaulike High School at Maui High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 5

7:00 PM HT on January 5 Location: Kahului, HI

Kahului, HI Conference: Maui Interscholastic League

Maui Interscholastic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanai High School at Seabury Hall High School