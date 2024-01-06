Maui County, HI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Maui County, Hawaii today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 5
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King Kekaulike High School at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 5
- Location: Kahului, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanai High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM HT on January 6
- Location: Makawao, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.