The CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -1.5 145.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 145.5 points two times this season (in 10 games).

Hawaii has had an average of 139.7 points in its games this season, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Hawaii has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rainbow Warriors have a record of 5-2 when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Hawaii has a 55.6% chance to win.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 2 20% 73.5 154.1 66.2 135.9 138.4 CSU Northridge 10 83.3% 80.6 154.1 69.7 135.9 148.9

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Hawaii covered nine times in 21 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Rainbow Warriors record 73.5 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 69.7 the Matadors allow.

Hawaii has a 3-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 3-7-0 3-4 6-4-0 CSU Northridge 11-1-0 6-0 5-7-0

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii CSU Northridge 12-5 Home Record 7-8 6-4 Away Record 0-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

