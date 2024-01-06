The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Matadome. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthue Cotton: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Brinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 73rd 80.2 Points Scored 76.3 147th 144th 69.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 9th 44.0 Rebounds 35.1 248th 28th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 345th 5.1 3pt Made 8.4 100th 133rd 14.3 Assists 13.9 157th 342nd 14.7 Turnovers 10.7 91st

