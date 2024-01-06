Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Matadome. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthue Cotton: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|73rd
|80.2
|Points Scored
|76.3
|147th
|144th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|9th
|44.0
|Rebounds
|35.1
|248th
|28th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|313th
|345th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|133rd
|14.3
|Assists
|13.9
|157th
|342nd
|14.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|91st
