For bracketology analysis on Hawaii and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-2 NR NR 201

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii's signature win this season came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in the RPI. Hawaii brought home the 70-61 win at home on November 22. Against Northern Arizona, Noel Coleman led the team by putting up 26 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-66 over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on November 25

69-56 at home over Portland (No. 246/RPI) on December 21

92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 299/RPI) on November 17

76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on November 24

78-67 on the road over CSU Bakersfield (No. 327/RPI) on January 4

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Rainbow Warriors are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Hawaii has been given the 219th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Rainbow Warriors' 17 remaining games this year, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

Hawaii has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 12:00 AM ET

Friday, January 12 at 12:00 AM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

