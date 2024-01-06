Can we count on Hawaii to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 3-0 NR NR 176

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii's signature win this season came on December 30 in a 59-49 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans. With 16 points, Brooklyn Rewers was the leading scorer against CSU Fullerton. Second on the team was Olivia Davies, with 13 points.

Next best wins

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on November 25

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 244/RPI) on November 17

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on December 3

67-43 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 310/RPI) on January 4

67-38 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 349/RPI) on January 7

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, Hawaii has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Hawaii is facing the 104th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Rainbow Wahine have 17 games left this year, including 11 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

Hawaii's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

