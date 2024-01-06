The CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Matadome. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawaii (-1.5) 145.5 -132 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Hawaii has put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times this season.

CSU Northridge has covered 11 times in 12 games with a spread this year.

Matadors games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

