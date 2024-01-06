How to Watch Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) will host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.
- Hawaii is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Matadors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 320th.
- The Rainbow Warriors put up just 3.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Matadors give up to opponents (69.7).
- Hawaii is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.
- The Rainbow Warriors gave up fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.
- At home, Hawaii made 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/24/2023
|TCU
|L 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 63-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|W 78-67
|Icardo Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|1/12/2024
|UC Irvine
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/14/2024
|UC Riverside
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.