The CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) will host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.
  • Hawaii is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Matadors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 320th.
  • The Rainbow Warriors put up just 3.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Matadors give up to opponents (69.7).
  • Hawaii is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.
  • The Rainbow Warriors gave up fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.
  • At home, Hawaii made 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/24/2023 TCU L 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/31/2023 CSU Fullerton L 63-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield W 78-67 Icardo Center
1/6/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
1/12/2024 UC Irvine - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/14/2024 UC Riverside - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.