The CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) will host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.

Hawaii is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Matadors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 320th.

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 3.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Matadors give up to opponents (69.7).

Hawaii is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.

The Rainbow Warriors gave up fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.

At home, Hawaii made 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule