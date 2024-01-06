Saturday's game between the CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) matching up at Matadome has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Northridge, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 73, Hawaii 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-0.4)

CSU Northridge (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

CSU Northridge is 11-1-0 against the spread, while Hawaii's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Matadors have hit the over in five games, while Rainbow Warriors games have gone over six times. CSU Northridge has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 games. Hawaii has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game, 212th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.

The 35.0 rebounds per game Hawaii accumulates rank 246th in the country, 2.4 more than the 32.6 its opponents record.

Hawaii connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Hawaii forces 11.4 turnovers per game (237th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (176th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.