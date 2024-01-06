The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoyas sit at 185th.

The Hoyas put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons allow (76.2).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.

DePaul has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 83rd.

The Blue Demons' 66.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas give up to opponents.

DePaul has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgetown has played better at home this year, putting up 77.1 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Hoyas give up 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Georgetown has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage away from home.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, DePaul scored nine more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (66.4).

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena 1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena 1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule