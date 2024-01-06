How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Georgetown Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoyas have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
- Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoyas sit at 185th.
- The Hoyas put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons allow (76.2).
- Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
- DePaul has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 83rd.
- The Blue Demons' 66.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas give up to opponents.
- DePaul has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgetown has played better at home this year, putting up 77.1 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Hoyas give up 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Georgetown has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage away from home.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, DePaul scored nine more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (66.4).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|L 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|L 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
