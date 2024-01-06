The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Georgetown Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoyas have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
  • Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoyas sit at 185th.
  • The Hoyas put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons allow (76.2).
  • Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
  • DePaul has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 83rd.
  • The Blue Demons' 66.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas give up to opponents.
  • DePaul has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Georgetown has played better at home this year, putting up 77.1 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Hoyas give up 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Georgetown has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage away from home.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, DePaul scored nine more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (66.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena
1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn L 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/12/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

