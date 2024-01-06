The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East play, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

DePaul has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons put up 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays give up.

DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Creighton has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

This year the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena 12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI) 1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule