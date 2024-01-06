How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
- The Tigers record 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).
- When Clemson puts up more than 72 points, it is 9-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- North Carolina has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 107th.
- The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging in away games (80.8).
- At home, the Tigers are giving up 14.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than when playing on the road (80.3).
- In home games, Clemson is averaging 0.2 more treys per game (10.2) than in road games (10). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to away from home (38.5%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.
- At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 70-57
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.