The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
  • The Tigers record 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).
  • When Clemson puts up more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Carolina has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 107th.
  • The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging in away games (80.8).
  • At home, the Tigers are giving up 14.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than when playing on the road (80.3).
  • In home games, Clemson is averaging 0.2 more treys per game (10.2) than in road games (10). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to away from home (38.5%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.
  • At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh W 70-57 Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 Syracuse - Dean Smith Center

