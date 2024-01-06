The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The Tigers record 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).

When Clemson puts up more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 107th.

The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging in away games (80.8).

At home, the Tigers are giving up 14.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than when playing on the road (80.3).

In home games, Clemson is averaging 0.2 more treys per game (10.2) than in road games (10). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to away from home (38.5%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.

At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule