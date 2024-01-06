Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:44 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters versus the UC Davis Aggies is one of five games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that includes a Big West team in play.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|CSU Fullerton Titans at UCSD Tritons
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|UC Irvine Anteaters at UC Davis Aggies
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Spectrum SportsNet
|Cal Poly Mustangs at UCSB Gauchos
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Long Beach State Beach at UC Riverside Highlanders
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|CSU Northridge Matadors at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
|12:00 AM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Spectrum Hawaii OC16
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
