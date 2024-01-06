The UC Irvine Anteaters versus the UC Davis Aggies is one of five games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that includes a Big West team in play.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV CSU Fullerton Titans at UCSD Tritons 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - UC Irvine Anteaters at UC Davis Aggies 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 Spectrum SportsNet Cal Poly Mustangs at UCSB Gauchos 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Long Beach State Beach at UC Riverside Highlanders 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - CSU Northridge Matadors at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, January 7 Spectrum Hawaii OC16

