On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 29 games this season.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (two shots).

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:29 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:05 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.